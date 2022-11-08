BBB Accredited Business
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies

British actor Leslie Phillips is pictured in this photo from July 20, 2011. The actor, best known for his roles in the "Carry On" comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat, died Monday.(Caroline Bonarde Ucci / CC BY 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98.

His agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died “peacefully at home” on Monday.

The veteran actor made his first film appearances in the 1930s. He is remembered for his exaggerated comic portrayal of the English upper-class after starring in “Carry On Nurse,” “Carry On Teacher” and “Carry On Constable” in 1959 and 1960.

During this time he became well-known for his suggestive catchphrases, including “Ding dong,” “Well, hello,” and “I say!”

Phillips later moved into more dramatic roles, including a turn opposite Peter O’Toole in the 2005 film “Venus” that earned him a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor. He also voiced the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

He suffered a stroke in 2014 while shopping in London, but made a strong recovery.

Phillips was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 in recognition of his acting career.

