LSU’s Angel Reese scores 31 in debut as Tigers rout Bellarmine to open season

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 16 LSU (1-0) opened the 2022-2023 season with a dominant win over Bellarmine (0-1) on Monday, Nov. 7.

The Tigers roared to a 125-50 victory.

Maryland transfer Angel Reese scored 21 points in the first half and was 9-for-12 from the field and also grabbed nine rebounds.

Reese would finish the game with 31 points while shooting 11-for-14 from the floor and grabbing 13 rebounds, she also added four steals and two blocks.

One of the Tigers’ top recruits Flaujae Johnson scored 14 points in her debut for the Tigers and grabbed eight rebounds with two assists. Fellow freshman Sa’Myah Smith scored 12 points and added 11 rebounds for the Tigers. Alexis Morris scored 16 points and was 3-for-6 from behind the arc.

The Tigers shot 53.6% from the field and were 7-for-17 from behind the arc.

LSU returns to action on Friday, Nov. 11 against Mississippi Valley State at the PMAC, tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

