Mississippi: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent

Mississippi is electing a new member of Congress because a Republican incumbent lost a primary in June. The open seat is in the southern 4th District.
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell defeated six-term Rep. Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary.

Ezell now faces Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson.

In north Mississippi’s 1st District, Republican Rep. Trent Kelly faces Democrat Dianne Black.

In the western 2nd District, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson faces the same Republican he defeated in 2020, military veteran Brian Flowers.

In the central 3rd District, Republican Rep. Michael Guest faces Democrat Shuwaski Young.

