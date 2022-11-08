BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: More seasonable weather to finish the week

Much colder heading into the weekend
The hot conditions around right now won't last with a series of cold fronts making their way into the region.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve got one more very warm day in play with high temperatures bouncing into the low to middle 80s across the region. Moisture levels also remained high with dew points in the 60s and 70s. That combination leaves the door open for a convective shower or two to form, but we’ll mostly see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Nicole in the Atlantic will also start to influence our area later in the day. As the circulation moves west it will help steer some drier air in from our Northeast. A bit of a cool front will help get temperatures on Wednesday closer to our long term averages in the middle 70s. These conditions hold through the end of the week as Florida deals with the wind and rain from Nicole. Meanwhile cold air pooling in Canada will get dragged south behind a strong cold front late Friday into Saturday. Jacket and sweater weather returns for the weekend and the front will steer the moisture from Nicole back up the east coast.

