BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shifting in reverse? Gas prices are on the rise again

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this...
The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.(MGN Online)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The national average price of gas is inching upward again, hitting $3.80, according to AAA.

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.

Analysts said one reason for the recent increase in cost comes from the oil market, where a barrel of crude is more than $90 once again.

The least expensive gas in the United States is in Georgia, where the statewide average is nearly $3.13 per gallon.

California has the most expensive gas, where commuters are paying $5.45 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns

Latest News

The Geaux Vote app is an easy way to find out and provide information.
GeauxVote app, online resources reportedly experiencing technical difficulties for some users
FILE - A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 18 in Wisconsin.
Cow hit by two vehicles on highway, dies
Oprah Winfrey, despite her history with Dr. Mehmet Oz, has endorsed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Oprah Winfrey endorses Fetterman over Oz
British actor Leslie Phillips is pictured in this photo from July 20, 2011. The actor, best...
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies