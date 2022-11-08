BBB Accredited Business
With record $1.9 billion jackpot on the line, Powerball officials delay Monday’s drawing

Twitter Picture Announcing Powerball Delay
Twitter Picture Announcing Powerball Delay(California Lottery)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday’s scheduled Powerball drawing -- with a record $1.9 billion jackpot on the line -- was postponed indefinitely without warning by lottery officials.

As Fox 8 and other televisions across the country picked up the drawing’s satellite feed, Powerball presenter Laura Johnson said the drawing was being delayed by “technical problems.”

According to a Powerball release, the delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols. The California Lottery homepage posted notice of the delay and attributed it to a security issue in one of the 45 participating states.

“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery in another state needing extra time to complete the required security protocols,” the California Lottery notice said. “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of Powerball security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience.”

The $1.9 billion jackpot value would go to a single winner selecting to be paid over 29 years on a cash annuity. Opting instead for a lump-sum cash value payment would give a single winner a payout of $929.1 million, before taxes.

If there again is no winner, the record jackpot would climb past $2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night (Nov. 9).

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

