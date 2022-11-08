BBB Accredited Business
Wrapping machine fixed; Hubig’s Pies ready to fully return

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies hit quite a snag on the first official day of in-store sales when a paper-wrapping machine at the factory failed Monday.

A spokesperson says the machine has been fixed and shipments of the fan-favorite pastries will be headed out first thing Wednesday morning (Nov. 9).

The first place you’ll be able to get your hands on one of the pies will be the Rouse’s store on Tchoupitoulas Street at 7 a.m.

Hubig’s Pies is returning to New Orleans in 2020
Hubig’s Pies is returning to New Orleans in 2020(tcw-wafb)

Hubig’s sold out of over 10,000 pies at a pop-up location on Sunday.

The apple and lemon pies are the first to be rolled out in the company’s resurrection. Other favorites such as chocolate, coconut, peach and pineapple will follow shortly, the statement said. And there will be seasonal flavors including sweet potato, strawberry, banana and blueberry, the company said.

The hand-held pastries vanished when the company’s factory at 2417 Dauphine St. burned to the ground on July 27, 2012. Hubig’s had opened in New Orleans in 1921 but shuttered after the fire. Andrew Ramsey acquired the defunct company in 2019, becoming the third generation member of his family to operate Hubig’s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

