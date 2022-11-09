23-year-old challenger defeats incumbent Bogalusa mayor
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The City of Bogalusa sets a younger tone with its new mayor-elect.
Democrat Tyrin Truong defeated two-term republican mayor Wendy Perrette.
Mayor Truong is a political newcomer at the age of 23.
Soon-to-be former Mayor Perrette conceded defeat and wished the mayor-elect well and offered assistance in the transition process.
