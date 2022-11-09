BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

23-year-old challenger defeats incumbent Bogalusa mayor

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The City of Bogalusa sets a younger tone with its new mayor-elect.

Democrat Tyrin Truong defeated two-term republican mayor Wendy Perrette.

Mayor Truong is a political newcomer at the age of 23.

Soon-to-be former Mayor Perrette conceded defeat and wished the mayor-elect well and offered assistance in the transition process.

See Troung’s election night acceptance speech below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

Latest News

Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the...
Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results
Scalise could become House Majority Leader
Scalise could become House Majority Leader
President Joe Biden likely will be forced to scale back elements of his progressive agenda...
Biden’s agenda at stake as nailbiting midterms don’t immediately reveal control of Congress
Democratic state representatives Royce Duplessis and Mandie Landry were vying to replace Karen...
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor