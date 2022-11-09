By the numbers, Louisiana’s election night offered fascinating results

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Delve deeper into the numbers of Tuesday’s midterm election in Louisiana, and you never know what you might find:

23 years old, the age of newly elected Bogalusa mayor Tyrin Truong, who unseated two-term incumbent Wendy Perrette

41.3 percent voter turnout in Orleans Parish for the US Senate race. New Orleans voters heavily favored Democratic challengers Gary Chambers Jr. (41 percent) and Luke Mixon (33 percent) over Republican incumbent John Kennedy (16 percent).

42.8 percent voter turnout in Jefferson Parish for the US Senate race

52-46 margin of victory among Orleans Parish voters for Democratic challenger Katie Darling over Republican incumbent Steve Scalise

54.2 percent of qualified Orleans Parish voters Tuesday who were Black, compared to 36.6 percent who were white and 9.1 percent classified by the Secretary of State data as “other”

55.6 percent turnout in Plaquemines for the parish president race, where one-term incumbent Kirk Lepine (23 percent) was defeated and Keith Hinkley (28 percent) and Benny Rousselle (26 percent) advanced to a Dec. 10 runoff

56-44 margin of victory for Judge Mark Shea over challenger Derek Russ in their race for Shea’s seat on the Orleans Parish Municipal and Traffic Court bench

58 percent support for re-electing US Senator John Kennedy among Jefferson Parish voters, surpassing Democratic challengers Gary Chambers Jr. (17 percent) and Luke Mixon (16 percent) combined

59 percent more votes cast statewide for John Kennedy in his re-election bid Tuesday (850,932) than he received in his December 2016 runoff against Democrat Foster Campbell (536,191) to win his first term in the US Senate. Kennedy received 314,741 more votes this time around.

60 percent of qualified Jefferson Parish voters Tuesday who were white, compared to 26.8 percent who were Black and 13.2 percent classified by the Secretary of State data as “other”

65 percent support for re-electing Sen. John Kennedy in St. Bernard Parish

70-30 margin of victory for former lawmaker Derrick Shepherd over Jessica McClendon in their race for a seat on the Jefferson Parish School Board

72 percent support for re-electing Rep. Steve Scalise of Metairie among Jefferson Parish voters, compared to 26 percent for Democratic challenger Katie Darling

76-24 margin of victory in Jefferson Parish for state senator-elect Royce Duplessis over Mandie Landry, compared to 53-47 over her in Orleans Parish

79-21 margin of victory for Republican Daniel Curtis over Democrat O.J. Pouncey in their race for mayor of Abita Springs

90-10 margin of victory in Orleans Parish for Democratic Rep. Troy Carter in his 2nd district race against Republican Dan Lux

45,683 votes cast in Orleans Parish for Democratic US Senate candidate Gary Chambers Jr. (a leading 41 percent of the 110,929 votes cast in New Orleans)

48,750 votes for LaToya Cantrell to re-elect her as New Orleans mayor in November 2021. On Tuesday, 61,917 New Orleanians voted for the city charter amendment restricting her (and future mayors’) ability to name city department heads, requiring their confirmation by the New Orleans City Council

72,317 votes (58 percent) to send Judge Karen Herman to Louisiana’s Fourth Circuit Court of appeal, compared to the 53,064 votes received by rivals Joseph Cao and Marie Williams combined

91,327 votes cast in Tuesday’s Orleans Parish race between winner Donna Glapion and incumbent Austin Badon for clerk of 1st City Court. By comparison, only 75,325 votes were cast when LaToya Cantrell was re-elected mayor in November 2021, 71,889 votes were cast when Jason Williams was elected Orleans Parish District Attorney in December 2020, and just 59,962 votes were cast when Susan Hutson was elected Orleans Parish Sheriff in December 2021.

