Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).

Duplessis defeated Landry by less than 2,000 votes in the closely watched battle between two of the state’s most liberal Democratic state representatives, fighting to fill the 5th district state senate seat vacated by the federally convicted and disbarred Karen Carter Peterson. With all 117 precincts reporting, Duplessis won by a 53-47 percentage margin, with 17,065 votes to Landry’s 15,021.

Former interim New Orleans City Council member Glapion unseated the incumbent Badon as 1st City Court clerk. With 302 of 311 Orleans Parish precincts reporting, she had outdistanced Badon by more than 18,000 votes, good for a 60-40 lead in voting percentage.

Badon, 57, won the seat in 2018 for the court responsible for residential and commercial property evictions and maintaining records for small-claims lawsuits on the east bank of New Orleans. Glapion, 55, recently worked as an interim deputy chief for the clerk of 2nd City Court, and sat for about a year as an interim member of the New Orleans City Council, after supporter Jason Williams left his seat vacant upon becoming Orleans Parish District Attorney in January 2021.

And in one of the most hotly debated contests in Orleans Parish, voters approved a Home Rule Charter amendment that will require City Council confirmation of any agency department heads nominated or appointed by the mayor.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell opposed the measure as a power grab by council members that she said would tie the hands of current and future mayors. Council members who supported the measure said it would add another layer of protection and accountability, protecting city services from being mismanaged by unqualified political appointees. With 339 of 351 precincts reporting, the measure was passing with 60 percent of the first 100,000 votes cast.

Judge Karen Herman, a fixture for the past 14 years on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench, won promotion to the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal. Herman had 58 percent of the vote with 391 of 403 precincts reporting in her multi-parish race. She won more votes than her two competitors combined, and with a margin above 50 percent claimed the at-large seat vacated when Judge James McKay retired.

After 14 years on the bench at Orleans Parish's Criminal District Court, Judge Karen Herman sought a new role on Louisiana's Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal. (Campaign to Elect Judge Karen Herman)

In Bogalusa, two-term incumbent Mayor Wendy Perrette conceded defeat after finishing third, with 19 percent of the vote, in a race won by 23-year-old Tyrin Truong.

“I wish the mayor-elect well, but young Tyrin has demonstrated repeatedly during this campaign that he lacks the skills necessary to lead and unite our city,” Perrette said. “I pray I am wrong. During the transition period I will help any way that I can.”

Truong captured 56 percent of the vote to outpace Perrette and runner-up Teddy Drummond (25 percent). The race drew 3,111 votes, an unofficial turnout of 46.7 percent.

Tyrin Truong, 23, was elected mayor of Bogalusa on Tuesday (Nov. 8), unseating two-term incumbent Wendy Perrette. (Tyrin Truong campaign)

Voters in Harahan re-elected Tim Baudier as mayor over Pete Schneckenburger by a 64-36 margin. Ed Lepre defeated Bryan St. Cyr by an even wider margin -- 80-20 -- in the race to become Harahan’s police chief.

Incumbent District 3 Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere, who spent on a heavy television advertising blitz in recent weeks, appeared headed to a general election runoff on Dec. 10. With 741 of 748 precincts reporting, Boissiere had 43 percent of the vote.

Davante Lewis (18 percent) and New Orleans’ Rev. Gregory Manning (17 percent) were locked in an overnight battle to see who would face Boissiere in the two-man runoff. The PSC is a five-member body responsible for regulating some of the state’s electric and telecommunications companies.

The race for Plaquemines Parish president will go to a runoff without one-term incumbent Kirk Lepine. Lepine, who had 23 percent of the vote, watched former council member Keith Hinkley (28 percent) and former parish president Benny Rousselle (26 percent) advance to the Dec. 10 general election.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.