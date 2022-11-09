BBB Accredited Business
Gleason Gras is set to return after a two-year hiatus

By Parker Boyd
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saint Steve Gleason met with his non-profit organization, “Team Gleason,” at New Orleans’ Dave and Busters to announce the return of Gleason Gras on Nov. 25.

Gleason Gras is a one-night event aimed at raising awareness and money for Lou Gehrig’s disease, “A.L.S.”

The event is coming back for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Gleason Gras took place in 2019.

Gleason says he is overjoyed that the event is coming back.

“I see this event as somewhat of another rebirth. A revival,” Gleason said. “Back in 2005, a tragedy happened that kept us from my old office at the Superdome. Two years later, we were back.”

Team Gleason’s goal is to give technology, equipment, and support services to A.L.S. patients. Gleason was diagnosed with the disease in 2011.

Gleason and his non-profit have led many fundraisers to find a cure.

Brian Casey, the Executive Director of Team Gleason, says Gleason Gras is vital to the city of New Orleans.

“Gleason Gras is not just an event. It’s a gathering of city, culture, friends and family,” Casey said. “It’s a time for the community to come together to rally around Steve to rally around the Steve Gleason Foundation. Ultimately to raise more awareness about ALS.”

Organizers say it will take place at the Port Orleans Brewing Company on Tchoupitoulas Street.

There will be live music from Hot 8 Brass Band, DJ Jubilee, Groovy 7, and After Party. To purchase tickets, visit www.GleasonGras.org.

