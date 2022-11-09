BBB Accredited Business
Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results

Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the wife of City Councilman Devon Wells, in a special runoff election that will take place on Dec. 10.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Results are in from Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) election and the Hammond mayor’s race is headed for a runoff.

Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the wife of City Councilman Devon Wells, in a special runoff election that will take place on Dec. 10.

Panepinto is currently seeking election to a third consecutive term as mayor. He was first elected in 2014, as a prominent businessman in the community with a platform promising fiscal responsibility and economic growth.

Wells is running on the promise of community partnerships with local government. With a B.S. in Public Health from Dillard University, Wells has a resume of experience as a social worker on federal, state, and citywide levels.

Panepinto, a republican, led all candidates with 47 percent of the vote with a 43 percent voter turnout. Wells, a democrat, finished with 26 percent of the vote. Owner of downtown shop Hammond Florist, Johnny Pecoraro, a democrat, finished as a third-place challenger, earning 18 percent of the vote. Real estate developer Darryl Smith finished last with 9 percent of the vote.

Kentwood mayor’s race heads to runoff

In Kentwood, the mayorial race will head to a Dec. 10 runoff.

Incumbent Rochell Bates, a democrat who is the principal of Kentwood High Magnet School, will enter a runoff after finishing second in results with 35 percent of the vote to challenger Irma Gordon, also a democrat, who earned 41 percent of the vote. 23-year-old Town Councilman Tre’Von Cooper finished third with 24% of the vote.

Gordon is seeking a return to the mayor’s office, a position she held for years before she was defeated by Bates, who was a first-time political challenger, in the previous election.

Other parish-wide results are below.

Member of School Board -- District F

Trent Anthony 60%

Kimberly Thibodeaux 40%

Member of School Board -- District H (runoff)

Sandra Bailey-Simmons 40%

Joseph “Joey” Piazza II 31%

Kelly S. Wells 29%

Member of School Board -- District I

Rose Quave Dominguez 78%

Arden Wells 22%

Aldermen -- Town of Independence

“Joe” Galofaro 62%

Evelyn Mitchell 38%

Council Member -- District 2, City of Hammond

Sam DiVittorio 57%

Karolyn Pinsel Harrell 43%

Council Member -- District 5, City of Hammond

“Steve” Leon 83%

Randy Wilson 17%

Council Member(s) -- Town of Kentwood

Xavier Diamond, Jakioya Wilkerson, Mike Hall, Gary Callihan, and Deanna Burton all win

