Kamara trial to begin after conclusion of NFL season

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara is unlikely to face any disciplinary actions this season after a Las Vegas judge set a March 1 trial date in connection to an alleged assault outside of a nightclub in February.

The trial date is set after Super Bow LVII on Sun., Feb. 12, and about two weeks before the NFL opens free agency. So far, the allegations, photos, and videos have had no impact on Kamara’s ability to travel and play with the team.

Attorneys will meet again in court before trial on Jan. 23, 2023.

Despite newly leaked video of the incident, in which attorneys for Darnell Greene say their client suffered “disfiguring” facial injuries, the NFL and Saints front offices have refused to comment or take action against the Pro Bowler. Suspensions, fines, and other discipline have always been administered by the NFL after legal proceedings play out.

Kamara’s face is not visible in the video leaked by TMZ and Fox 8 was unable to verify the authenticity of the video. But images from the video appear to match still photos attached as exhibits to a recent lawsuit.

Caption

Greene’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, says he doesn’t know how TMZ got the “apparently authentic” video and told Fox 8 there exists another video in the prosecution’s possession showing Kamara bragging and laughing about the attack after the fact.

“We look forward to presenting this case to a jury and obtaining justice for Mr. Greene,” Buzbee said. “We also hope that the NFL takes note of the egregiousness of Mr. Kamara’s conduct and at some point acts accordingly.”

In the suit, attorneys for Darnell Greene say New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara...
In the suit, attorneys for Darnell Greene say New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara “brutally beat” their client “without justifiable provocation,” causing a disfiguring facial injury.(WVUE)

Greene last month filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Saints star in Orleans Parish Civil District Court. In the suit, attorneys for Greene say Kamara “brutally beat” their client “without justifiable provocation.”

