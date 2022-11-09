BBB Accredited Business
La. Supreme Court reprimands retired Judge Frank Marullo over alleged 2021 DWI crash

Retired Orleans Parish criminal court Judge Frank A. Marullo Jr., 82, was publicly reprimanded...
Retired Orleans Parish criminal court Judge Frank A. Marullo Jr., 82, was publicly reprimanded Nov. 8 by the Louisiana Supreme Court for his alleged DWI crash on South Carrollton Avenue in October 2021.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Frank A. Marullo Jr., who retired in 2015 as Louisiana’s longest-serving judge, was publicly reprimanded Tuesday (Nov. 8) by the state Supreme Court in connection with his alleged drunk-driving crash into a pole on Carrollton Avenue last year.

Five of the high court’s seven justices signed on to the single-page sanction, but Chief Justice John Weimer and Associate Justice Jay McCallum dissented, rejecting the proposed discipline as too lenient.

Marullo, 82, was arrested after New Orleans police said he drove his 2013 silver Cadillac the wrong way down South Carrollton Avenue before crashing into a utility pole at Hickory Street at 11:38 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021. Marullo was injured in the crash and hospitalized, and the NOPD booked him with driving while intoxicated, driving against traffic and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Court records show the City Attorney’s office declined to prosecute Marullo on the first two, more serious allegations. Marullo pleaded guilty only to careless operation on July 25, and Traffic Court Judge Joseph Landry ordered him to pay $127.50 by next Jan. 30. Marullo’s case was marked closed on Aug. 25 and his driver’s license was reinstated.

Marullo, who was first appointed to the bench in 1974 by former Gov. Edwin Edwards, served more than four decades as a judge. He elected to retire on his 76th birthday on Dec. 31, 2015, rather than continue a fight to be allowed to return to the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench at an elected age beyond the limit of 75 established by the state constitution.

The Louisiana Supreme Court had suspended him the previous February, pending a formal ruling on whether he was too old to serve.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

