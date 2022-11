BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon has added two new four-star players to his squad for next season.

Meet the recruits:

Corey In The House 😤



Corey Chest (@jazzworlddd) is officially an LSU Tiger!



🔗 https://t.co/2yRDgp8Y8U pic.twitter.com/dUFbmBfV7H — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) November 9, 2022

Baltimore ➡️ The Bayou



Mike Williams is a Tiger!



🔗 https://t.co/6sh0RVFXx0 pic.twitter.com/X9NtCVSjSs — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) November 9, 2022

