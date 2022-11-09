BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cooler and drier conditions take over

Strong front pushes in for the weekend
Drier and slightly cooler air will keep us in the 70s for most of the day, heading into the weekend expect a big cold front.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few clouds around as we await drier and slightly less warm air settling in through the region. We will still have plenty of sunshine today, but the changing air mass should keep temperatures in the 70s for highs rather than the 80s and dew points dropping into the 40s will feel much nicer. If you love fall enjoy the next couple of days as we will see a shift to a more winter like feel into the weekend. Very cold air races south through the country arriving late Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday brings clouds, a few showers and much colder conditions with highs struggling to get into the 60s. The cooler conditions are expected to last through the week ahead with several rounds of clouds and some rain mixed with sunny days. Nicole continues to push towards Florida with landfall expected on the Atlantic coast late Wednesday through Thursday bringing rain across much of the state.

