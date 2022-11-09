BBB Accredited Business
NOPD arrest 4 juveniles suspects accused of armed robberies and a shooting

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested four juvenile suspects accused of two armed robberies, one involving a shooting.

Officers say they chased a stolen car to the 4800 block of Cerise Avenue Wednesday afternoon where the suspects were arrested. The NOPD says that the juveniles in that stolen car committed an armed robbery at the intersection of Cornet and Venus Streets.

40 minutes later they committed another armed robbery that escalated to a shooting on Piety Street. The victim shot is in stable condition.

The suspects will be booked in relation to the two armed robberies and have been investigated for several crimes over the past few days.

