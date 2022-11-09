Not as warm with lower humidity moving in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hot weather is on the way out as we’re finally putting an end to this early November heat wave with some big changes in the coming days.

It’s not really a front that’s moving in today but more so a change in the wind direction which will help cut our high temperatures down and bring in that less humid, good feeling air. Highs for your Wednesday will drop about 5-8 degrees from the past few days with most spots topping out in the middle to upper 70s. The less humid air will make for a much nicer feel and the breeze will only add to that good feel.

All remains quiet in weather through the remainder of the week with low humidity and highs in the 70s. We may pop up to 80 on Friday in advance of a much stronger cold front which is set to rock our temperatures heading into the weekend.

Get the jackets ready for Saturday and Sunday as winds pick up and temperatures take a tumble. Saturday could be a cloudy start to the weekend with a chance at sprinkles and temperatures stuck right around 60. Sunday should see more sun but by then, our highs will only be in the upper 50s.

The next storm on the way looks to be around Monday/Tuesday of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.