Pilot seriously injured in plane crash near Slidell airport
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The lone pilot aboard a small twin-engine plane was seriously injured when the aircraft crashed Sunday evening, officials with the FAA report.
The crash happened as the Beechcraft E90 crashed in a wooded area on approach to Slidell Municipal Airport in Slidell around 9:45 p.m.
The pilot took off from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tenn. He was the only person onboard.
The FAA says the plane was completely destroyed in the crash.
