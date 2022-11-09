Pilot seriously injured in plane crash near Slidell airport

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The lone pilot aboard a small twin-engine plane was seriously injured when the aircraft crashed Sunday evening, officials with the FAA report.

The crash happened as the Beechcraft E90 crashed in a wooded area on approach to Slidell Municipal Airport in Slidell around 9:45 p.m.

The pilot took off from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tenn. He was the only person onboard.

The FAA says the plane was completely destroyed in the crash.

