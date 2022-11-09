BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pilot seriously injured in plane crash near Slidell airport

Plane Crash
Plane Crash(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The lone pilot aboard a small twin-engine plane was seriously injured when the aircraft crashed Sunday evening, officials with the FAA report.

The crash happened as the Beechcraft E90 crashed in a wooded area on approach to Slidell Municipal Airport in Slidell around 9:45 p.m.

The pilot took off from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tenn. He was the only person onboard.

The FAA says the plane was completely destroyed in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) before the start of an NFL football game in...
Kamara trial to begin after conclusion of NFL season
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
UNO football bid overwhelmingly shot down by students’ vote
Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
After all, Louisiana is most known as the home of jazz music, Creole culture and Mardi Gras.
It’s National Louisiana Day!