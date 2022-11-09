BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: Elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, more victims sought

Walker Richardson
Walker Richardson(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an elementary school teacher who has been accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Walker Richardson is accused of sexually assaulting a student while he worked at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas.

Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for sexual assault against a child less than 14 and kidnapping of a minor.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for anyone who may have been a victim of Richardson or has information about this crime to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

Records found by KVVU indicate that Richardson was employed with the Clark County School District.

A letter was sent to Sunrise Acres Elementary parents and guardians from the school’s principal Jennifer Boeddeker informing them of the arrest. She also said parents are encouraged to reach out to the school for concerns about their child’s safety.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.

Latest News

FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022....
US vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks, officials say
Mortgage wire fraud could cost you thousands of dollars as scammers wait to intercept your savings
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) before the start of an NFL football game in...
Kamara trial to begin after conclusion of NFL season
FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses...
CDC investigating listeria outbreak possibly linked to meats, cheeses sold at deli counters
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims