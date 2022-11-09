BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Second chance: Officials rescue bald eagle with broken wing

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped...
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) – Officials rescued an injured bald eagle last week, giving the bird a second chance at life.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.

The department said the eagle was taken to the World Bird Sanctuary near St. Louis for rehabilitation.

Officials said the reporting party mentioned they thought the eagle was hit by a car. After arriving at the World Bird Sanctuary, caregivers determined the tip of the bird’s wing was fractured.

After a full recovery, the bald eagle will be released back into the wild to its home in central Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

Latest News

Even with a slim majority, the Republicans could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with...
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Votes are being counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims