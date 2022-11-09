Sen. Kennedy, Reps. Scalise, Carter cruise to re-election in Louisiana congressional races

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Incumbent members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation swept to re-election victories Tuesday (Nov. 8), according to projections by Fox 8.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Metairie and Democratic Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans were the first whose races were called shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m.

Kennedy defeated 12 challengers in his bid for a second six-year term. In early reporting, Kennedy had 71 percent of the vote, easily outdistancing Democratic rivals Luke Mixon (12 percent) and Gary Chambers Jr. (11 percent).

Scalise, the 1st district incumbent in line to become the House Majority Leader if Republicans capture the lower chamber of Congress in Tuesday’s midterms, held an early 72 percent lead over Democratic challenger Katie Darling (27 percent) and Libertarian Howard Kearney (1 percent).

Carter claimed early victory over Republican challenger Dan Lux in the 2nd congressional district.

“Today is about the future,” Carter said in a statement. “It’s about rolling up our sleeves and getting back to work. There is still much to do. ... It’s too early to tell how the rest of the country goes, but I stand here ready to go back and continue to be the people’s voice in Washington and move this country forward.”

Fox 8 also has called the state’s 5th and 6th congressional district races.

In Louisiana’s 5th District, Republican incumbent Julia Letlow faced four challengers. All fell short in their bids to wrest away her seat representing a Central/Northeast Louisiana district that includes Alexandria to Monroe.

Letlow was running for her first full term after assuming the seat vacated when her husband Luke Letlow died in December 2020 from complications of COVID-19. The widow Letlow won a special election to finish her husband’s term in March 2021.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue representing the people of the 5th district for the next two years,” Letlow said in a statement. “As I’ve said from the beginning, this is not my seat. It belongs to the people. ... I’m ready to return to Washington and begin working with my Republican colleagues to put forward solutions to our most pressing challenges.”

District 6 voters re-elected Republican incumbent Garret Graves, who faced two challengers for his seat in the Baton Rouge/South Central Louisiana area.

If Republican congressman Clay Higgins can win his re-election bid in the 3rd district, it would mean Louisiana’s entire congressional delegation is returning to Washington DC.

Higgins faced seven challengers for his 3rd District seat representing Southwest Louisiana.

There was no primary in Louisiana’s 4th District. No candidate qualified to challenge Republican incumbent Mike Johnson, so he will continue representing the district that covers the Shreveport-Northwest Louisiana region.

