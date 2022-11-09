BBB Accredited Business
University mourning sudden death of student-athlete

Officials say Geronimo Warner, a Jackson State University student-athlete, has died.
Officials say Geronimo Warner, a Jackson State University student-athlete, has died.(Go JSU Tigers)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Officials in Mississippi say a student-athlete has died unexpectedly.

Jackson State University identified the student as Geronimo Warner.

JSU announced Warner’s death on Wednesday, saying that the university is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Warner was a management major from Phoenix and a guard on the JSU men’s basketball team.

Officials with Jackson State said they extend their deepest condolences to Warner’s family, friends, and loved ones.

School officials did not immediately release Warner’s cause of death, but said the student’s passing affects the entire Jackson State community.

JSU’s statement included the following:

“Jackson State University mourns the loss of Geronimo Warner. We send thoughts of comfort, understanding, and compassion during this difficult time.

We encourage any member of our campus community in need of grief support to contact the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services.

Please keep the family and friends of Geronimo Warner in your prayers.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

