UNO football big overwhelmingly shot down by students’ vote

UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UNO Privateer football will not be a reality anytime soon.

Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan reports that UNO students overwhelmingly voted against increasing fees that would be designated for the use of launching a new football program and stadium.

