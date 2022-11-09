UNO football big overwhelmingly shot down by students’ vote
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UNO Privateer football will not be a reality anytime soon.
Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan reports that UNO students overwhelmingly voted against increasing fees that would be designated for the use of launching a new football program and stadium.
