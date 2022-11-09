UNO football big overwhelmingly shot down by students’ vote

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UNO Privateer football will not be a reality anytime soon.

Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan reports that UNO students overwhelmingly voted against increasing fees that would be designated for the use of launching a new football program and stadium.

The University of New Orleans' bid to launch a football program falls short after students overwhelming vote down an increase in student fees by a margin of 1,468 (69%) against and 633 (31%) in favor of the referendum. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 9, 2022

