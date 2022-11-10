Darius Rucker, Foreigner to headline 2023 Endymion Extravaganza

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Country superstar Darius Rucker and classic rock band Foreigner will headline the 2023 Endymion Extravaganza when the massive party heads to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Feb. 18.

Other acts taking the stage are Party on the Moon, Groovy 7, and The Wiseguys, according to Krewe of Endymion captain Ed Muniz.

Traditionally, the Endymion Extravaganza takes place at the Superdome, but scheduled renovations will force the party to move to the Morial Convention Center for 2023, a spokesperson confirmed.

Rucker first achieved fame as the lead singer and guitarist of Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish before pivoting to country music. Since releasing his first country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans. He was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012. His version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel” stands as one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time.

Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Classic rock band Foreigner, founded by songwriter and vocalist Mick Jones, is known for rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including their worldwide hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The British-American rock band Foreigner with keyboardist Michael Bluestein, lead vocalist Kelly Hansen and drummer Chris Frazier perform at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion as part of The Juke Box Heroes Tour, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Boston. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP) (Robert E. Klein | Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

The theme of the 2023 Parade is “Endymion Salutes the Poets.” Signature floats this season include Papa Joe’s SS Endymion, Club Endymion, The ETV Float, which beams live crowd shots on a gigantic 20′ x 9′ LED screen, and the largest float in Mardi Gras, at over 300 feet long, is the Pontchartrain Beach, “Then and Now” carrying 270 riders.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Endymion Extravaganza call the Endymion office at (504) 736-0160.

