Dark Descent: A group of elite divers set out to help grieving families

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spending time on the water is second nature in Southeast Louisiana, where wandering bayous and expansive lakes have plenty to offer, but sometimes life on the water can have devastating consequences.

When tragedy on the water is at its worst, there is an elite team of divers that are at their best, searching for a shred of light to offer grieving families.

“We need to be able to be out there and bring them home,” Mark Michoud, the founder of Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery, said. “We get them home to their family. They don’t have to wait days or weeks or even months.”

In murky waters, like Lake Pontchartrain, Michoud trains first responders from across the region with the techniques and equipment they need to find nearly anything underwater.

“It’s not just like a scenario, where you play something, they’re actually doing it. They’re actually breathing on scuba and learning to do these things,” Michoud said. “We’re going to put you in here and do exactly what you would be doing. We’ll hit some of these dirty bayous, we’ll hit the Bonnabel boat launch, West End, places like that where you can’t see much.”

Every month Michoud teams up with a group of instructors to practice specific skills to search environments with unseen depths and dangers.

“Given the storms that we’ve had in recent years here on the Gulf Coast, from Louisiana to Alabama, it’s not uncommon for us to encounter a whole pier underwater, a whole roof from a house underwater,” Sgt. Joshua Gibbs, who works for the Mobile Police Department and the volunteer Captain of the Daphne Search and Rescue Dive team, said.

“We can’t show them everything they might see, so what we focus on is giving them the skill sets and the mindsets to be able to problem solve through anything that they might encounter,” Gibbs said.

Through most of the operations, they can’t see much underwater, so when they train in places like a swimming pool, they do it blind.

“We are covering their masks and we’re putting it on there to where they have to do everything by feel, with the line to go along,” Michoud said.

“If you’ve never experienced anything like that,” Gibbs said, “you could panic and run low on gas and then you have a true emergency.”

During a recent training, the team spent the day in the pool at Southern University New Orleans, diving through tires, tubes, netting, and tarps, while masked to simulate obstacles they might encounter. The final task included a puzzle of shackles and pins to manipulate only by feel.

“It’s an opportunity for them, while blacked out, to practice their dexterity, to practice their ability to be able to visualize something that they can feel but can’t see,” Gibbs said. “As they as long as they can stop, breathe, think about the problem, act through it, then they should be able to solve anything that occurs underwater,” Gibbs said.

That diligent practice often comes into play when Michoud’s search and recovery team has to respond to a real-life tragedy.

“Body recoveries, evidence recovery, is actually what we’re training for,” Michoud said. “We bring a lot of people home in a place where we’ve got an immense amount of water and different water.

The team has been on the forefront of several high-profile searches to bring peace to grieving families.

“First part of June we had a man that drowned in Lake Des Allemands, we came out there, worked with St. John and Wildlife and Fisheries and we were able to locate and recover that man and bring him home,” Michoud said. “We worked the Mississippi River search for the three kids that were in there.”

In 2020, the call took them deep than normal, to a rig in the Gulf.

“Water is a beast ... It can take you very fast and that’s exactly what happened,” Janell Seibert, the wife of R.J. Seibert, said.

R.J. was larger than life, an avid sportsman, he lived life fast and was always eager for adventure with his family.

“Everybody knew R.J.,” Seibert said. “R.J. was huge in hunting, huge into the kids, getting them involved in anything and everything outdoors.”

One of his big passions was combining diving and fishing.

“It was like two and one for him, you know? You’re fishing, but you’re also hunting. You have to stalk these fish underwater and it was just a challenge to him, it was something different and he wanted to do it every single weekend,” Seibert said.

On June 27, 2020, R.J. went diving near a rig in the gulf with his brother and friends. Toward the end of their trip, the divers were surfacing with their catch.

“They were about 50 ft from the surface, what I’m told is that they saw RJ, he was coming up with his fish. By the time they got onto the boat and got their tanks off, they looked down and R.J. wasn’t there.

His brother immediately dove back down, determined to find R.J., but couldn’t find him after multiple attempts.

“I knew something was wrong by the phone call, but I had my daughter next to me, so I had to keep my composure and when I walked in I saw his dad and a good friend of ours with tears I knew something wasn’t good,” Seibert said. “I saw the pure devastation in his brother I knew that he wasn’t coming home.”

Janell Seibert’s husband’s body was 225 feet below the surface on the gulf floor. A dangerous depth for a diver and in an area with no jurisdiction.

“We’re surrounded by water, so much. How many people lose a loved one and they never get to get them back home and carry out their final wishes. You never get to bury them, there’s no closure. It was our biggest fear,” Seibert said.

Michoud was determined to help, quickly gathering evidence from the men on R.J.’s boat and utilizing sonar equipment to image the area.

“We were in international waters, nobody but the FBI had jurisdiction,” Michoud said. “We brought in special divers, the guy that’s teaching this class right now Josh Gibbs was also there with us, and using a specific kind of sonar really helped us key in and find him and get our diver there.”

“It was about 225 ft down somewhere around there and they were able to capture images with the sonar. That was amazing because you could see a lot, you could definitely tell that that was R.J.,” Seibert said.

Michoud and his team were able to recover R.J.’s body within two days of the accident and after bringing him to the surface, making sure his first stop on land was back home in St. Bernard.

“That’s where he would have wanted to be brought in, by all means, he wouldn’t have wanted to be brought anywhere else and handled by anyone else,” Seibert said. “To never have him back home again would have been just so, so devastating that I believe that Mark and his team, that they helped us start the healing process when they called and said, ‘We have him, we found him, and we’re going to recover his body, he’s coming home.”

It’s just one reason why Michoud is determined to continue to pass along the knowledge of those dark descents, so when tragedy occurs beneath, there can be peace above.

“They suited up like heroes,” Seibert said. “They went down and they got them and they brought him home to us.”

