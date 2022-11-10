Former Fox 8 Sports Director Fred Hickman dies at 66

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tributes are pouring in for a former colleague at Fox 8.

Fred Hickman, former sports director, has died. He was battling cancer.

Before his time in New Orleans, Hickman was one of the pioneers of cable television.

Hickman and Nick Charles co-anchored the popular “Sports Tonight” show on CNN, a go-to program for sports fans before ESPN caught on.

ESPN’s Hannah Storm says Hickman was “a welcoming presence, always with a laugh, a quip, a story, and supremely talented.”

Hickman was 66.

He is survived by his wife Sheila.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.