BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former Fox 8 Sports Director Fred Hickman dies at 66

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tributes are pouring in for a former colleague at Fox 8.

Fred Hickman, former sports director, has died. He was battling cancer.

Before his time in New Orleans, Hickman was one of the pioneers of cable television.

Hickman and Nick Charles co-anchored the popular “Sports Tonight” show on CNN, a go-to program for sports fans before ESPN caught on.

ESPN’s Hannah Storm says Hickman was “a welcoming presence, always with a laugh, a quip, a story, and supremely talented.”

Hickman was 66.

He is survived by his wife Sheila.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

Latest News

Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition jerseys
Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition Uniforms
Former Fox 8 Sports Director Fred Hickman dies at 66
Former Fox 8 Sports Director Fred Hickman dies at 66
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) rebounds the ball against Chicago Bulls...
Pelicans shake off rust in fourth quarter to beat Bulls 115-111
Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition jerseys
Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition jerseys