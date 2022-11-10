Gas station employee killed in shooting stemming from argument, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the 5100 block of St. Claude Ave. Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to the NOPD.

The shooting happened inside the LA Express gas station after an argument between two men around 7:48 a.m., according to officials.

Police say the victim, who will remain unidentified until the parish coroner notifies family members, was an employee of the gas station.

James Spriggens, 34, was identified as the suspected shooter and arrested for second-degree murder.

James Spriggens, 34, is accused of shooting and killing a Lower 9th Ward gas station employee after an argument on Thurs., Nov. 10. (OPSO)

The Lower 9th Ward gas station has been the scene of violent crimes in the past.

In August, a female clerk armed herself with a machete before two suspected robbers took it from her, dragged and beat her. The incident was caught on the store’s surveillance video.

Four people were shot, one fatally, just outside the same location on May 20.

