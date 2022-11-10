BBB Accredited Business
Jennifer Aniston discusses failed pregnancy attempts

FILE - Jennifer Aniston said she tried everything from in vitro fertilization to Chinese teas.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her failed attempts to get pregnant and that difficult time in her life.

Speaking to Allure magazine, the 53-year-old actress said the hard times, when she was trying to get pregnant in her late 30s and 40s, made her the person she is today.

She said she tried everything from in vitro fertilization to Chinese teas.

The “Friends” star said she wished someone had told her when she was younger to freeze her eggs.

But she said she has no regrets and has some relief now because she doesn’t have to agonize over it anymore, since the pregnancy “ship has sailed.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

