Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat.

A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.

Rouses Markets was one of the first stores to get shipments of Hubig’s Pies on Wednesday, including the Rouses’ Tchoupitoulas Street store at 7 a.m.

Rouses Markets creative director Marcy Nathan said they will carry the pies at all of their stores in New Orleans, Metairie, West Bank and some locations in Houma and Thibodaux.

“We got the very first shipments today and will get the very first shipments when they deliver again,” Nathan said. “Demand was crazy high, and we sold out at each store in under 30 minutes.”

Nathan said, so far, Hubig’s did not provide specifics about when they will be back in stores again after selling out.

A spokesperson for Robért Fresh Market and Lakeview Grocery said each store received approximately 200 pies, and some stores sold out within 10 minutes.

Marc Robert III, Robért Fresh Market vice president and general manager, said his stores currently have a standing order for the maximum number of pies possible upon distribution.

“We are not able to get confirmation on what days we will get pies or how many per day,” Robert said.

All five Breaux Mart locations have also received Hubig’s Pies, and Canseco’s Markets are also carrying the item.

Some grocers, like Dorignac’s Food Center, may enforce customer purchase limits on the item to help with the demand. Representatives from Dorignac’s said they only received a portion of the total number of pies ordered Wednesday, and they sold out in 20 minutes.

The stores we spoke with said they were not sure about an exact delivery schedule yet, while Hubig’s Pies continues to get the New Orleans staple back to fans.

The Hubig’s Pies website also says convenience, hardware stores and other outlets will carry the item, but specific locations haven’t been listed at this time. Requests for more information about distribution from the company haven’t been answered as of this writing.

Hubig’s apple and lemon flavors are the first to be rolled out, the company previously said in a statement. Other favorites such as chocolate, coconut, peach and pineapple will follow shortly, along with other seasonal flavors. Customers can sign up for notifications about new flavor releases via the website.

The company is also offering online purchases of the pies, by the dozen, via the website for $60, which includes shipping.

Hubig’s Pies announced its return on Sunday with a pop-up event, marking the first time the pies have been sold in more than a decade.

The hand-held pastries vanished when the company’s factory at 2417 Dauphine St. burned to the ground on July 27, 2012. Hubig’s had opened in New Orleans in 1921 but shuttered after the fire. Ramsey acquired the defunct company in 2019, becoming the third generation member of his family to operate Hubig’s.

