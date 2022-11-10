BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU opens Matt McMahon era with 74-63 win over Kansas City

LSU guard Justin Hill (3)
LSU guard Justin Hill (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Matt McMahon era has kicked off for the LSU Tigers (1-0) as they captured his first win taking down Kansas City (0-2) 74-63 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Tigers shot 42.1% from the field and were 8-for-21 from behind the arc. LSU was led offensively by Adam Miller who scored 18 points, going 6-for4 from the field and was 4-for-9 from deep. Miller also added two steals, two assists and grabbed three rebounds in the win for the Tigers.

LSU had two more players in double-digits, Justice Hill and KJ Williams each scored 13 points. Hill hit a buzzer-beater to end the first half and was 4-for-9 from the field he also led the team in assists with seven. As for Williams, he led the team with 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers.

All five starters for the Tigers scored points, Mwani Wilkinson was the most efficient from behind the arc going 3-for-4, he would finish with nine points.

The Tigers will host Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 12 with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

Latest News

St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational