BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats...
FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats to the places of worship. An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection to the online threats.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing a criminal charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

He’s scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark on Thursday afternoon, where he will be represented by a federal public defender.

That office generally does not comment on cases. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

Latest News

The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Org. executive says he helped colleagues dodge taxes
FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury: Filmmaker Haggis liable for $7.5 million in rape suit
A Texas man proposes on the spot after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris.
Man proposes after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris
Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips
Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips