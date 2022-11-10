BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot on St. Claude Ave., NOPD says

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the 5100 block of St. Claude Ave. Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to the NOPD.

Police say that EMS declared the man dead on the scene and that the initial call was made at 7:48 a.m.

This is a developing story.

