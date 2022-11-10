Man fatally shot on St. Claude Ave., NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the 5100 block of St. Claude Ave. Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to the NOPD.

Police say that EMS declared the man dead on the scene and that the initial call was made at 7:48 a.m.

This is a developing story.

