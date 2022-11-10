Nice, calm weather before cold front this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The nice, pleasant weather sticks around through the end of the week. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday warming to the low 80s by Friday.

This weekend we are tracking a cold front moving through, bringing a chance for showers on Saturday and dropping temperatures in to the low 60s and high 50s.

Another chance for rain moves in Monday and Tuesday along with another weather system. More widespread storms are possible with this system late Monday and early Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the 60s and 50s through next week.

Tropical storm Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida at 3 AM EST. Heavy rainfall and tropical storm-force winds are impacting Florida as Nicole makes a northward turn to move into Georgia by the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.