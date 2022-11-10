BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nice, calm weather before cold front this weekend

Nicole makes landfall on Florida
Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The nice, pleasant weather sticks around through the end of the week. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday warming to the low 80s by Friday.

This weekend we are tracking a cold front moving through, bringing a chance for showers on Saturday and dropping temperatures in to the low 60s and high 50s.

Another chance for rain moves in Monday and Tuesday along with another weather system. More widespread storms are possible with this system late Monday and early Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the 60s and 50s through next week.

Tropical storm Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida at 3 AM EST. Heavy rainfall and tropical storm-force winds are impacting Florida as Nicole makes a northward turn to move into Georgia by the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
Twitter Picture Announcing Powerball Delay
With record $2.04 billion jackpot on the line, Powerball officials delay Monday’s drawing

Latest News

Drier and slightly cooler air will keep us in the 70s for most of the day, heading into the...
Nicondra: Cooler and drier conditions take over
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 9
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 9
Next 3 Days
Not as warm with lower humidity moving in