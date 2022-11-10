Nicondra: Much cooler conditions move in for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A very pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable, but warm temperatures across the region. We can expect one more nice day on Friday with more sunshine and temperatures starting in the 50s and rising into the upper 70s to low 80s. A strong cold front moves in late night Friday into Saturday bringing a dramatic temperature difference. Saturday temperatures also start in the 50s, but don’t rise much through the day with colder air filtering in behind the front. Sunday sunshine will return, but temperatures stay chilly. A low pressure system will develop along the Texas coast bringing clouds back Monday and a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday. We could see a decent amount of rainfall with the system overnight Monday into Tuesday. Cool conditions look to stick around through the week ahead.

