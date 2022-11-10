BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Much cooler conditions move in for the weekend

A strong cold front pushes through overnight Friday into Saturday
A dramatic drop in temperatures expected with the next cold front.
A dramatic drop in temperatures expected with the next cold front.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A very pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable, but warm temperatures across the region. We can expect one more nice day on Friday with more sunshine and temperatures starting in the 50s and rising into the upper 70s to low 80s. A strong cold front moves in late night Friday into Saturday bringing a dramatic temperature difference. Saturday temperatures also start in the 50s, but don’t rise much through the day with colder air filtering in behind the front. Sunday sunshine will return, but temperatures stay chilly. A low pressure system will develop along the Texas coast bringing clouds back Monday and a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday. We could see a decent amount of rainfall with the system overnight Monday into Tuesday. Cool conditions look to stick around through the week ahead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

Latest News

Afternoon weather update for Thursday, Nov. 10
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, Nov. 10
weather update
Morning weather update for Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 a.m.
Temperatures this week
Nice, calm weather before cold front this weekend
Drier and slightly cooler air will keep us in the 70s for most of the day, heading into the...
Nicondra: Cooler and drier conditions take over