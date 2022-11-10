BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition Uniforms

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans unveil a new uniform for the season.

The Pels release a new uniform and it celebrates the City of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras.

The Pelicans put out these pictures on their official Twitter account this morning.

It’s the 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniform decked out in purple, green, and gold.

The new look will be featured during select games throughout the NBA season.

Other items like hats and t-shirts will be on sale in the team store at the smoothie king center tonight prior to tipoff against the Portland Trailblazers.

The game starts at seven.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
Twitter Picture Announcing Powerball Delay
With record $2.04 billion jackpot on the line, Powerball officials delay Monday’s drawing

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) rebounds the ball against Chicago Bulls...
Pelicans shake off rust in fourth quarter to beat Bulls 115-111
Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition jerseys
Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition jerseys
Pelicans shake off rust in fourth quarter to beat Bulls 115-111
Pelicans shake off rust in fourth quarter to beat Bulls 115-111
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) takes a shot past New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon...
Turner has 37 points, 12 rebounds, Pacers beat Pelicans