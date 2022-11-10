Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition Uniforms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans unveil a new uniform for the season.

The Pels release a new uniform and it celebrates the City of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras.

The Pelicans put out these pictures on their official Twitter account this morning.

#Pelicans 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Pwo1JvWYBI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 10, 2022

It’s the 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniform decked out in purple, green, and gold.

The new look will be featured during select games throughout the NBA season.

Other items like hats and t-shirts will be on sale in the team store at the smoothie king center tonight prior to tipoff against the Portland Trailblazers.

The game starts at seven.

