Federal grand jury indicts accused killer, Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a woman in the Costco New Orleans gas line on Feb. 1.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine months after federal authorities placed a detainer on accused killer and Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris, a grand jury indicted the teen on five federal charges.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans says Harris is charged in a five-count superseding indictment for conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations.

Harris is accused of the brutal Feb. 1 carjacking of realtor Kelleye Rhein at the Mid City Costco fueling station and the attempted armed robbery of another man’s car from a convenience store gas station on Howard Avenue on Jan. 18.

Federal authorities say Harris also helped two others steal a Toyota Camry from a man in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in August 2021.

In the failed Howard Avenue carjacking attempt, police said Harris fired shots at the would-be victim before fleeing but dropped a cell phone at the scene that contained evidence police said linked him to the Jan. 3 killing of 12-year-old Derrick Cash.

Harris eventually confessed to killing Cash with a .45-caliber firearm during a recorded interview, according to homicide detectives’ sworn affidavit.

None of the federal charges are linked to Cash’s murder.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) obtained an arrest warrant for Harris in February, claiming custody of the 19-year-old with the intention of prosecuting him in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Inga Petrovich will prosecute the state’s case.

Harris is currently being held on a $2.75 million bond set by an Orleans Parish magistrate court judge.

