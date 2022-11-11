BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Full ground stop in effect at DFW airport after fuel pump fire

FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas.(Kiichiro Sato | AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A full ground stop is in effect at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after a fire broke out at one of its fuel pumps.

According to the airport’s Twitter, the fire was reported Friday morning. The fire was promptly extinguished and the affected pump was shut off.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a full ground stop as the airport conducts a safety inspection before fuel services can continue.

DFW officials reported regular operations will continue once the inspection is complete. They did not give an estimated time of completion.

Airport officials recommended anyone scheduled to fly to or from DFW should check with their airline about their flight’s status.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

Latest News

Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
AP sources: Top border official asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line
FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians
FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts