BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell

By Kristi Coleman
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter was on the scene Friday (Nov. 11) morning on the scene where I-12 West is closed past Highway 11 due to an accident.

Authorities confirmed there was an accident with injury.

Three lanes have been reopened. However, officials are advising commuters to take Hwy. 190 for an alternate route.

Traffic is quiet on I-510 and there are no issues on I-10 West at Chef Menteur toward Downtown New Orleans.

Routes on I-610 are clear.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

Latest News

Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell - 11/11/22 at 6 a.m.
Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell - 11/11/22 at 6 a.m.
Baton Rouge Police Department
Arrest made in crash that left passenger dead when truck rear-ended car stopped on shoulder of I-12
Traffic flowing again on Causeway after oil spill
All lanes open again after oil on Causeway southbound cleaned up
Accident on the Causeway southbound leaves oil on bridge
Accident on the Causeway southbound leaves oil on bridge