Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter was on the scene Friday (Nov. 11) morning on the scene where I-12 West is closed past Highway 11 due to an accident.

#BREAKING Slidell commuters can use 190 to get around I-12 West closure. Helicopter just took off from accident scene. Traffic delays building in the area. https://t.co/klD2eAi9gB — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) November 11, 2022

Authorities confirmed there was an accident with injury.

Three lanes have been reopened. However, officials are advising commuters to take Hwy. 190 for an alternate route.

UPDATE: 2 lanes now back open on I-12 West past US 11 https://t.co/nVOwhU8zY8 — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) November 11, 2022

Traffic is quiet on I-510 and there are no issues on I-10 West at Chef Menteur toward Downtown New Orleans.

Routes on I-610 are clear.

