Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter was on the scene Friday (Nov. 11) morning on the scene where I-12 West is closed past Highway 11 due to an accident.
Authorities confirmed there was an accident with injury.
Three lanes have been reopened. However, officials are advising commuters to take Hwy. 190 for an alternate route.
Traffic is quiet on I-510 and there are no issues on I-10 West at Chef Menteur toward Downtown New Orleans.
Routes on I-610 are clear.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.