‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby and Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis.

In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.

“My wonderful governor and our beloved mayor in Jackson, Mississippi, I need ya’ll to come together. We have a plethora of people that desire to help bring solvency to this problem,” Coach Prime said. “We just need to get together guys, you guys got to huddle up.”

A “large water line break” occurred in the capital city Thursday, leaving some areas of the JSU campus and areas of south and central Jackson with little to no water pressure.

With known differences between the governor and mayor statewide, Coach Sanders urges Reeves and Lumumba to come up with a solution for the betterment of Jackson residents.

“I hadn’t been in love with every darn teammate I’ve ever had or all coaches,” Coach Prime said. “But some way or another, we put our differences aside and huddle up, and we broke that huddle to go execute that play. We were on one accord because we had to win. We had to win. You both got to win. You got to win with the people.”

A city spokesperson says the leak is in Jackson’s distribution system and is not connected to any issues with its treatment plants.

