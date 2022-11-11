BBB Accredited Business
Last warm day wraps up the week before cold plunge

Some showers possible early Saturday
Cold front coming
Cold front coming(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday is our last warm day before we see a major cooldown.

Highs will be in the low 80s, with light winds from the west warming us up ahead of the front.

Overnight Friday into Saturday morning a cold front will move in, dropping temperatures well below average and bringing a chance for some showers across the area early in the morning.

We clear up but will be significantly colder during the day Saturday and through the rest of the weekend with highs in the low 60s and high 50s.

The start of the work week will see another chance for storms Monday into Tuesday as another low pressure system moves in. This will be a more widespread chance to see heavy rain. Temperatures remain in the 60s through the extended forecast, cooling off more into the end of next week.

