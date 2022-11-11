Tractor-trailer truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An tractor-trailer truck was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning.
The fire occurred at milepost 220.
Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10.
Commuters are advised to take Airline Hwy.
State troopers say that both lanes of I-10 East are closed at the I-310 on-ramp and that the time of the closure is unknown
They advise taking alternate routes from US 51 south to US 61 east.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.