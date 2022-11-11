BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tractor-trailer truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway

By Kristi Coleman
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An tractor-trailer truck was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning.

The fire occurred at milepost 220.

Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10.

Commuters are advised to take Airline Hwy.

State troopers say that both lanes of I-10 East are closed at the I-310 on-ramp and that the time of the closure is unknown

They advise taking alternate routes from US 51 south to US 61 east.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

Latest News

Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell
18-wheel truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway
18-wheel truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway
Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell - 11/11/22 at 6 a.m.
Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell - 11/11/22 at 6 a.m.
Baton Rouge Police Department
Arrest made in crash that left passenger dead when truck rear-ended car stopped on shoulder of I-12