Tractor-trailer truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An tractor-trailer truck was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning.

The fire occurred at milepost 220.

Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10.

18 wheeler fire now out, but Bonnet Carre Spillway still closed at MM 220 and I-310 N at I-10 closed. https://t.co/fcHNsacrvw — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) November 11, 2022

Commuters are advised to take Airline Hwy.

State troopers say that both lanes of I-10 East are closed at the I-310 on-ramp and that the time of the closure is unknown

They advise taking alternate routes from US 51 south to US 61 east.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.