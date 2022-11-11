WANTED: 2 men accused in Mid City shooting, robbery of off-duty NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection with the shooting and robbery of an off-duty officer in Mid City in October.

Police released pictures of the suspects on Fri., Nov. 11.

Police are looking for two men accused of robbing and shooting an off-duty officer in Mid City New Orleans in October. (NOPD)

The suspected shooter is the man with short twists in the photo. The second wanted suspect has waist-length dreadlocks.

The NOPD says the shooting happened on Oct. 12 when Fourth District Officer Louis Blackmon and a friend were walking in the 300 block of N. Rendon Street. Blackmon and the suspected shooter got into an argument before the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer, according to police.

NOPD Fourth District Officer Louis Blackmon was shot in the abdomen by a subject demanding his possession outside of Bayou Beer Garden in Mid-City, police say. (NOPD)

BLackmon then “motioned toward his cross-body bag” and “considered retrieving his firearm,” NOPD says.

The suspected shooter threatened to take Blackmon’s bag. At that point, the NOPD says Blackmon put his bag on the ground and grabbed the suspect’s gun in an attempt to wrestle it away.

The gun fired during the struggle, according to police, striking Blackmon in the abdomen.

The suspects fled on foot with the officer’s bag.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Force Investigation Team at 504-658-6800 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

