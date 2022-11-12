BBB Accredited Business
Carnival krewe the Legion of Mars announces new parade for the carnival season next year

Mayor on Mardi Gras routes
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There will be a new carnival parade in New Orleans next year. The Krewe “Legion of Mars” announced the parade will roll on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The parade, themed “The City of New Orleans Honors its Heroes, Presented by the Legion of Mars,” will include first responders, law enforcement personnel, and veterans from throughout the country, including a float of Purple Heart recipients known as Wounded Warriors, who will ride free of charge thanks Community sponsors and the Krewe.

The Legion of Mars was founded by combat Veterans 10 years ago to be the first parade to honor all those who have served. Mars also participates year-round in military-related philanthropy, including feeding Veterans on Veterans Day at the VA hospital.

The Carnival Krewe also helps active military, Veterans, and first responders when they are in need, such as following natural disasters.

“We’re excited to join the City of New Orleans to put on a parade that will be a stunning salute to our true American heroes,” said Krewe of Mars Captain Rico Alvendia. We give special thanks to our Mayor and the entire City Council for supporting our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much.”

