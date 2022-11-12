Major cold front moves in today ushering in winter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A major cool down is on the way to kick off the weekend.

The warmest temperatures of the day will be early in the morning Saturday as a cold front moves in throughout the morning. A couple showers will move through the area early but clear out by the afternoon, but some cloud cover may linger.

Afternoon highs will be in the high 50s across the area as temperatures continue to fall throughout the day. Sunday waking up will be chilly with lows in the mid 30s on the North Shore where we could see some frost, and low 40s on the South Shore.

Colder temperatures remain through the week. We briefly climb into Monday ahead of another low pressure system, but temperatures will still be in the 60s. Monday into Tuesday we will likely see storms moving through the area overnight.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.