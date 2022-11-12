Man shot on the Westbank Expressway Friday afternoon, JPSO says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting injures a driver on the Westbank Expressway Friday afternoon, according to JPSO.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 7300 block of the Westbank Expressway just after 3 p.m. They say someone in an unknown vehicle started shooting at the driver as he traveled over the Harvey Canal.

The driver stopped at a gas station in Marrero and was shot in the hip. A passenger in his car wasn’t hurt.

The sheriff’s office says there is currently no information on the shooter.

