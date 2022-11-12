BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Drastic temperature change for Saturday

Chilly conditions settle in
Some showers early and much colder air settles in during the day.
Some showers early and much colder air settles in during the day.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday will start out relatively warm with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but with a cold front moving in during the early morning hours most areas will not warm much during the day. A few showers are likely with the front and cloudy conditions stick around into the afternoon. Sunday evening clouds should clear for most and with colder and drier air in place expect lows in the 30s and 40s. Some areas could see frost Sunday morning north of Lake Pontchartrain and if winds go calm near freezing conditions are possible. Sunday the sun will return, but it will still be chilly during the day. A low pressure system develops along the Texas coast bringing another chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday, but temperatures stay relatively chilly through the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

