Slidell teen driver dies after rear-ending 18-wheeler, state police say

Christian Tullis, 16, was killed Friday night (Nov. 11) after rear-ending an 18-wheeler on...
Christian Tullis, 16, was killed Friday night (Nov. 11) after rear-ending an 18-wheeler on Interstate 12, Louisiana State Police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old Slidell boy was killed late Friday (Nov. 11) when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler he was driving behind on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish, the Louisiana State Police said.

Authorities identified the teen driver as Christian Tullis. They said Tullis was driving eastbound on I-12 near Louisiana Hwy. 434 just before 11 p.m., when he crashed a 2010 Nissan Titan pickup truck into the back of the 2021 Freightliner 18-wheeler traveling in the same direction.

Tullis was properly restrained with a seat belt, state police said, but still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured and was not suspected of being impaired, the LSP said. The trucker voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test at the scene which showed no alcohol detected. Police said a toxicology sample was collected from Tullis for analysis and that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

