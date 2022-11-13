BBB Accredited Business
Adult killed, 2 other drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash on Pontchartrain Expressway, NOPD says

The three-vehicle accident on westbound US 90 occurred Sunday around 2:30 a.m. near the Tchoupitoulas Street exit.
The three-vehicle accident on westbound US 90 occurred Sunday around 2:30 a.m. near the Tchoupitoulas Street exit.(Raycon)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult motorist was killed and two other drivers injured in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning (Nov. 13) on the Pontchartrain Expressway, New Orleans police said.

The tragic chain of events unfolded shortly after 2:30 a.m., police said, when a Ford Explorer SUV apparently stalled in the middle lane of westbound US 90 near the Tchoupitoulas Street exit.

An oncoming 2016 Chevrolet Malibu smashed into the Explorer from behind, causing the Ford vehicle to burst into flames, killing the unidentified driver inside. Police have not disclosed the victim’s name, age or gender.

A third driver, traveling the same direction in a 2016 GM Yukon XL, then collided with the damaged Malibu, leaving the drivers of both vehicles injured. Authorities did not disclose the nature of the surviving drivers’ injuries or reveal their conditions. Both drivers were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS ambulances.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police have not said whether impairment is suspected as a factor.

Anyone with information on the fatal accident is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatalities detective Richard Chambers at (504) 658-6205.

