Cold weather to stay and a chance for storms at the start of the week

Flooding rain possible Monday night
Rain this week
Rain this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, winter-like temperatures are not going anywhere this week.

Sunday we will see more sunshine, but temperatures stay in the high 50s across the area. Overnight lows starting the week will be in the 30s and 40s.

A storm system will approach Monday bringing heavy rainfall overnight into early Tuesday morning. There is a threat for flooding in low-lying areas with these storms.

This system moves out but cold air remains in place. We will be in the 60s and 50s through the week. Thursday may stay in the high 40s through the day as a light, cold rain is possible across the area.

