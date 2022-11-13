Cold weather to stay and a chance for storms at the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, winter-like temperatures are not going anywhere this week.

Sunday we will see more sunshine, but temperatures stay in the high 50s across the area. Overnight lows starting the week will be in the 30s and 40s.

A storm system will approach Monday bringing heavy rainfall overnight into early Tuesday morning. There is a threat for flooding in low-lying areas with these storms.

This system moves out but cold air remains in place. We will be in the 60s and 50s through the week. Thursday may stay in the high 40s through the day as a light, cold rain is possible across the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.